Pasig receives Standard Chartered donation for medical frontliners

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto (center) with SCB Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing Mai Sangalang (second from right), PBSP Program Officer Mareon Villegas and bank officers Jazmine Garcia and Rainier Cruz.

MAYOR Vico Sotto recently received 1,000 reusable personal protective equipment (PPE) sets and more than 27,000 pieces of nitrile gloves for Pasig City’s frontline health workers from Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), as the oldest international bank in the Philippines continues to distribute much-needed healthcare supplies to hospitals around the country.

The PPE will be distributed to Pasig City General Hospital, Rizal Medical Center, Tricity Medical Center and Pasig City Health Department for the city’s quarantine facilities. The PPE sets include washable coveralls, foot covers and face shields to help protect medical staff from the risk of Covid-19 infection.

With the Philippine Business for Social Progress, SCB raises funds through its platform, Bayanihan Musikahan for Covid relief aid. The bank’s relief efforts include distribution of food packs to 10,000 households in NCR and Region 4-A and more than 11,000 PPE kits to hospitals and treatment centers in Luzon and Cebu City.