Pasig turns over learning laptops, gadgets to DepEd

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig government on Wednesday turned over several public school students’ learning gadgets to the Department of Education (DepEd) division in the city.

The city government raised over P1.3 billion funds to procure laptops for teachers and tablets for students.

The gadgets were delivered on Sept. 23 and were placed under inspection to ensure that the learning materials are in good condition before distribution.

The Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto, Pasig City Rep. Roman Romulo, members of DepEd and Pasig City Council attended the turn-over ceremony held at Pasig Central Elementary School Gymnasium.

In a speech during the turnover, Sotto said the tablets also contained free software to help public school students in their needs for education.

Sotto also underscored that education for Pasig youth must not stop despite the continued threat of the coronavirus disease.

“Hindi tayo papayag na dahil sa isang virus… ay matitigil ang edukasyon ng susunod na henerasyon ng Pasigueño. Sila ang ating pag-asa, sila ang kinabukasan ng ating lungsod,” he said.

(We will not allow the virus to stop the education of the next generation of Pasig. They are our hope, they are the future of the city.)

Cash aid for scholars

In a separate tweet, Sotto said the cash aid for the city scholars who graduated with honors were also distributed this Wednesday.

“(Eleven) 11 received their incentives this morning. (our scholars who haven’t done so yet may still send their requirements to the Scholarship Office),” Sotto wrote.

Cash incentives for our Pasig City Scholars who graduated with LATIN HONORS…
Summa cum laude 30K

Magna cum laude 25K

Cum laude 20K 11 received their incentives this morning. (our scholars who haven’t done so yet may still send their requirements to the Scholarship Office) pic.twitter.com/C3jkQzxalk — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) September 30, 2020

Those who graduated summa cum laude received P30,000, those who graduated magna cum laude got P25,000 while those who finished cum laude received P20,000. [ac]