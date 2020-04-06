Pass ordinance on mandatory wearing of face masks, LGUs urged

In a statement, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the move would be an additional step to combat the viral illness, in addition to physical distancing and other measures being imposed by the government.

“We must be vigilant. Hindi biro ang coronavirus na ito kaya hinihikayat ko ang mga LGU na tiyakin na ang kanilang mga kababayan ay laging nakasuot ng face mask kapag sila ay lalabas sa pamamagitan ng pagsasabatas ng ordinansa ukol dito,” said Año, who was among government officials who tested positive for COVID-19.

(We must be vigilant. The coronavirus is a serious matter so we are encouraging LGUs to ensure that residents always wear face masks when they go out of their homes by passing an ordinance.)

According to the DILG chief, authorities will tolerate the use of improvised or home-made face masks once the LGUs enforce this measure.

Earlier, when the number of COVID-19 cases in the country is still relatively low, the Department of Health (DOH) advised that face masks be used only by health workers or those showing symptoms of the disease.

