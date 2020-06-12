Pasternack Debuts New Vehicular Antennas, GPS Timing Antennas and Portable UHF Antenna

New Antennas Offer Highest Levels of Performance and Durability

IRVINE, Calif., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has introduced a new line of GPS timing antennas, vehicular antennas, and a 118-174 MHz tunable, telescopic antenna to address mobile wireless, portable instrumentation and wireless monitoring applications.



New Vehicular Antennas

Pasternack’ s new GPS/GLNSS antennas provide precise reception of satellite timing signals and reference frequencies for use in advanced mobile and base station network applications. These IP67-rated outdoor antennas are suitable for use in harsh environments. The combinations of NMO mount with integrated GPS and GLNSS antennas feature a 30 dB gain LNA for the GPS models and a 28 dB gain LNA for the GPS/GLNSS models, and both are IP66-rated for use in harsh environments.

The 12 new vehicular poly spring and poly flex antennas feature wideband and tunable models, and ground dependent and ground independent models that handle up to 150 watts of input power. The vehicular antenna kits support frequency ranges of 108 MHz to 870 MHz and include a duplexer, NMO mounts, two antennas, coaxial cable and crimp-on Type-N connectors.

Pasternack’s glass-mount antenna supports frequency ranges of 824-960/1710-2170 MHz and features 2 dBi gain. A new PE51TW1000 portable UHF antenna offers high performance in the UHF frequency range of 118-174 MHz, is field tunable, and features a flexible support mast and telescopic radiator.

“This new antenna line was developed to address the growing need for wireless communications in vehicular applications, including public safety, and applications requiring network time synchronization and precision frequency reference. Our new GPS and vehicular antennas provide users with durable, high-quality solutions to a wide range of mobile communication applications,” said Gabriel Guglielmi, Vice President of Product Management.

Pasternack’s new GPS, vehicular and portable UHF antennas are all in stock and available for same-day shipping with no minimum order requirement.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

