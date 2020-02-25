Trending Now

Pastor shot, killed as he rode tricycle in Sipalay City

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

Pastor shot, killed as he rode tricycle in Sipalay City

BACOLOD CITY – A pastor was gunned down by four unidentified assailants in front of his wife in Sipalay City, Negros Occidental on Tuesday (Feb. 25).

Lonie Lahao-lahao, 54, and pastor of the Church of the Living God, was on his way home on board a tricycle with his wife when they were waylaid by the perpetrators.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pastor died of multiple gunshot wounds in the body, said Lt. Col. Necerato Sabando, officer-in charge of the Sipalay City police.

A .45 caliber bullet casing was found in the crime scene. Lahao-lahao was former village councilor in Barangay Camindangan in Sipalay.

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top