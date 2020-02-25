Pastor shot, killed as he rode tricycle in Sipalay City

BACOLOD CITY – A pastor was gunned down by four unidentified assailants in front of his wife in Sipalay City, Negros Occidental on Tuesday (Feb. 25).

Lonie Lahao-lahao, 54, and pastor of the Church of the Living God, was on his way home on board a tricycle with his wife when they were waylaid by the perpetrators.

The pastor died of multiple gunshot wounds in the body, said Lt. Col. Necerato Sabando, officer-in charge of the Sipalay City police.

A .45 caliber bullet casing was found in the crime scene. Lahao-lahao was former village councilor in Barangay Camindangan in Sipalay.

