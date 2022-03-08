Pathomics Health Expands Its Laboratory Operations Into SingaporeQiagen.jpg

Pathomics Health sets up its clinical diagnostics and research facilities in Singapore, focusing on Infectious Diseases and Oncology and hereby expanding its operations from Malaysia.

Pathomics Health will support the acceleration of healthcare and life science research in ASEAN markets by providing outsourcing research testing services in addition to its clinical diagnostics services.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 March 2022 – Pathomics Health, an organisation with a mission to provide affordable advanced clinical diagnostics, today announced its laboratory operations expansion into Singapore.

Pathomics Health representatives and its board of advisors -Dr Leong Hoe Nam, Dr Tan Eng Lee, Dr Jennifer Teo.

Dr Tan Eng Lee (centre) and Qiagen Representatives – Mr William Lin (left), Commercial Director of Korea & SEA and Mr Eric Goh (right), Country Manager of Singapore & Malaysia.

In 2019, Pathomics Health set up its regional ASEAN Headquarters in Singapore. The biotechnology and clinical diagnostics industry in Singapore is growing rapidly and partnerships are a key component of the industry’s success. Singapore is a global hub for advancement in life science research and clinical diagnostics.

“Pathomics Health is well positioned to support Singapore’s strong research and innovations, as well as thriving clinical diagnostics ecosystem. We aim to be the leading clinical diagnostics and research service provider in Singapore. We will focus our efforts to be in the forefront of molecular diagnostics to better support patients’ treatments. We welcome collaboration and partnerships from industries and research institutions to offer our test offerings and further our R&D efforts in infectious diseases and oncology” – Esther Foo, Director of Commercialisation and Innovations, Pathomics Health.