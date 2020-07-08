Patient recovery wipes Quezon island town’s COVID-19 slate clean

LUCENA CITY—The only COVID-19 patient in the town of Perez, Quezon province has recovered, authorities reported on Wednesday (July 8).

In a 5 p.m. report, the Quezon public information office (QPIO) said Perez is now coronavirus-free.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cured patient contracted coronavirus from the first patient in Alabat town on June 25, while the first patient was on isolation in the island-town off the Pacific Ocean.

Alabat town has six cases but one of them had already recovered while one died.

FEATURED STORIES

Alabat Island has three towns – Alabat, Perez and Quezon. But only the town of Quezon had been coronavirus-free until Perez’s lone patient recovered.

Quezon, now under modified general community quarantine, has a total of 184 COVID-19 cases, 140 recoveries and 11 fatalities.

Health authorities are still keeping watch over 33 persons suspected of carrying the virus but all isolated in medical facilities. At least 47 are on home quarantine.

TSB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ