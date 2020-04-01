Patients being probed for COVID-19 in Oriental Mindoro now 58

CITY OF CALAPAN –– The number of patients under investigation (PUI) in Oriental Mindoro has risen to 58.

Gov. Humerlito Dolor, said from 42 on Sunday, the number of PUIs rose to 58. Ten of the PUIs were in isolation areas of hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The province was still waiting for the results of 12 tests sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, including the confirmatory test for the one-year-old baby reported to be the first and only COVID-19 case in the province.

Dolor said the number of persons under monitoring (PUMs) continued to decrease after 17 days since the province was put on voluntary community quarantine.

FEATURED STORIES

He said that of 13,345 PUMs in February, it was down to 422.

The 12,923 PUMs did not show any symptoms of COVID-19 after their mandatory 14-day self-quarantine.

LZB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ