“Patrick Garcia, Nikka Martinez celebrate birthday of daughter Patrice”

Patrice, the second daughter of actor Patrick Garcia and wife Nikka Martinez, turned four last Thursday, January 16.

A neon-themed birthday party was held for Patrice’s special day last Sunday, January 19, at the Play Lab in Ortigas, Pasig City. It was attended by the couple’s family and close friends, including Patrick’s brother-in-law, Doug Kramer, and Patrice’s cousins Kendra and Scarlett.

In an Instagram post, Patrick revealed that he and his wife weren’t planning to have a party at all, “but Patrice wanted to spend time with her classmates and cousins on her special day.. and how can we resist? We don’t.”

Aside from Patrice, Patrick has two other daughters with Nikka, namely Chelsea and Pia. He also has a son with “3POL TROBOL: Huli Ka Balbon!” actress Jennylyn Mercado named Alex Jazz.