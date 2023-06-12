‘Patriot’: DND, AFP mourn death of former chief Biazon

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philipines (AFP) and the Department of National Defense (DND) mourned the death of former Sen. Rodolfo Biazon, a former AFP chief who played “a pivotal role in defending the country’s democracy” and “upholding the integrity” of the military.

Biazon died on Monday morning at the age of 88 after battling lung cancer and pneumonia

“General Biazon played a pivotal role in defending the country’s democracy and upholding the integrity of our armed forces,” Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesperson, said in a statement on Monday.

After the Edsa People Power Revolution, Biazon became the commandant of the Marine Corps and rose to become the AFP chief of staff in 1991, during the administration of then-President Corazon Aquino.

Known as one of the military officers who stayed loyal to Aquino, he helped quash the 1987 and 1989 coup attempts staged by military rebels.

A year later, he won a seat in the Senate and served two consecutive terms from 1998 to 2010.

As a lawmaker, Biazon pushed for laws providing low-cost housing and advocating laws for the benefit of troops.

“His commitment to public service extended into his political career, serving as a senator who championed key legislations that advocated for the welfare of our countrymen,” Aguilar said. “His leadership and integrity will continue to inspire future generations of servicemen and public servants.”

Director Arsenio Andolong, the DND spokesperson, also extended his deepest sympathies to friends and loved ones of the elder Biazon who, he said, “embodied patriotism, integrity, and commitment to the protection of the country’s freedom and its democratic institutions.”

“Senator Biazon leaves a legacy worthy of emulation by current and future generations of Filipinos,” Andolong said in a statement. “May God grant him eternal rest.”

