PATRON TECHNOLOGY REBRANDS AS LEAP EVENT TECHNOLOGY

The reimagined branding will better reflect the breadth and potential of the company’s unified solutions, which have made it the industry-leader in event technology.

DALLAS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Patron Technology, the leading global technology provider behind the most iconic brands in the live entertainment industry, announced today the launch of its holistic rebrand as Leap Event Technology . Since its inception in 2017, the company has been the only major player offering its thousands of worldwide clients an all-in-one live event solution. Built through developing, acquiring, and integrating a suite of solutions for fan-centric data management, ticketing, mobile apps, payment services, and attendee engagement, the company’s start-to-finish approach remains unmatched. The new name, Leap, better reflects the company’s vision of empowering event organizers to elevate and transform how their attendees experience events through powerful technology and data insights.



Leap Event Technology

Leap’s suite of unified solutions includes ticketing products like ShowClix, GrowTix, and Ticketleap; performing arts CRM PatronManager; entertainment marketing solution Fan Interactive; mobile app software Greencopper; and more. For now, the company’s existing clients should not expect any operational changes regarding their contracts, tools, and services as they currently use them. While existing names for individual Leap products and solutions will remain the same for the time being, the Leap branding will eventually extend across and replace the aforementioned sub-brands in the coming months.

“Our mission is to empower our clients to expand and elevate how attendees experience events,” said Marc Jenkins, CEO of Leap. “Transforming Patron Technology into Leap Event Technology signifies a huge step in advancing that mission. Our unified approach, enabling organizers to manage events from start to finish with just one technology vendor, also means that valuable data is no longer being left uncaptured. Leap, as a company, represents an elevation of the overall event experience by capturing and acting on this data, all in one place.”

Relied upon by the organizers behind countless iconic attractions, music venues and festivals, fandom conventions, sports leagues and teams, and arts organizations, the new branding also means Leap’s purpose is clearer than ever. “We’ve spent the last several years acquiring companies and building out an unmatched tech solution fit for the world’s best events. Shifting the focus from the individual sub-brands and unifying everything we offer under this new Leap branding makes the scope of what we bring to the table more apparent,” said Michael Marty, President of Leap Event Technology. “While the name ‘Leap’ will become more recognizable than ‘Patron Technology’ ever was, our commitment to helping our clients take center stage in creating unforgettable experiences will never waver.”

To find out more information about Leap Event Technology, visit leapevent.tech .

About Leap Event Technology

Leap’s global event technology solution empowers organizers to transform their events into electrifying experiences for attendees. The company provides an all-in-one suite of ticketing, mobile apps, experiential marketing, CRM, and event management tools, combined with expert marketing and analytics services. This unified approach empowers organizers to drive nonstop engagement and capture fan insights before, during, and after their event. With offices in Dallas, Pittsburgh, Montreal, and Sydney, plus an expansive remote workforce, their team is dedicated to helping organizers connect with audiences and bring once-in-a-lifetime experiences to event goers around the world. Their game-changing technology and passionate team are why the most iconic brands in attractions, music, fandom conventions, sports, and the arts use Leap to elevate their experiences. Find out more at leapevent.tech .

