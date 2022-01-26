Pattern research shows top Western brands excel at meeting Chinese customers’ expectations on cross-border marketplace Tmall Globalpattern.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media

OutReach – 27 January 2022 – Global marketplace accelerator Pattern

has analysed 40 consumer brands selling on Tmall Global, the cross-border

platform of China’s largest online marketplace, to understand and create

benchmarks for best practice on the platform. The analysis has been published

in the company’s Tmall Global Benchmarking Report that is available for free

download.

The report highlights how top brands in three

key product categories – Baby, Beauty, and Vitamins & Supplements – are

managing the customer experience delivered on Tmall Global to maximise sales of

their products and delight Chinese consumers.

Two brands

tied for the top-performing position in the benchmarking ranking, namely Jellycat

(Baby) and OUAI Haircare (Beauty), both with a remarkable score of 90.8%. The

results highlight how brands selling on Tmall’s cross-border platform must work

hard to utilise the features and functionality of the platform to meet the

expectations of sophisticated Chinese online shoppers.

Tmall

Global owner Alibaba says that there are 100 million active shoppers on the

platform,

and it has a fast-growing cohort of younger Generation Z shoppers which

provides a huge opportunity for Western brands to sell cross-border.

The brands were assessed against a set of criteria

that measures how well their Tmall Global flagship store and top three listings

performed, including product information, product imagery, branded content, seller

proposition & customer service, and brand awareness.

Beauty was

the top-performing category averaging a score of 79.7% of the possible marks, while

the Baby (77.3%) and Vitamins

& Supplements (75.9%)

categories closely followed.

14 brands achieved the top five scoring

positions, with 83% or higher. They were: Jellycat, OUAI Haircare (90.8%); Jamieson

(86.7%); ISDIN, Obagi (85.8%); PhD, StriVectin, Swanson (84.2%); Augustinus

Bader, Dr. Dennis Gross, Mederma, OLAPLEX, Pixi Beauty, and Replenix (83.3%).

Pattern

sees this result as a testament to Western

brands being very capable of achieving a strong presence on Tmall Global by

adapting to local customers’ requirements and behaviour. However, the scorecard

analysis shows that even brands with a relatively strong presence on Tmall

Global can improve their sales performance further with minor changes.

Below are highlights from the report:

Off-platform marketing: The assessed brands had the most varied performance in building brand

awareness, each brand’s presence on top social platforms in China was reviewed. Brands can’t rely on on-platform marketing alone to acquire

customers, as a strong presence on social channels is critical. While the

majority of the brands had accounts on the key social platforms in China, they

could do more to increase their followers, leveraging social channels to

complement their marketing on Tmall.

for each brand’s flagship store, the quality of customer services is the

weakest link, compared with the accuracy of product information and delivery

proposition. Only 10%

of the brands had their customer service agents replying to all written

comments on the listings we evaluated. Brands scored much better on another key

customer service criteria, with 92.5% of brands replying to Live Chat questions

from customers within just 30 seconds.

information there converts them to buyers. A Frequently Asked Questions section

can help to build confidence and trust from existing and future customers of

the brand, but only 32.5% of brands had such a section for all of their

products we reviewed.

their products, but only two-thirds of them provided video thumbnails to show

that a product video was available. Product videos help products stand out as

they educate and entertain consumers, demonstrate the product in use and answer

consumers’ product questions.

particularly their length, as just 45% of the brands achieved best practices

for all their products reviewed. Maximising keywords used in product titles is

crucial to appear in search results and help new potential customers find your

products when they may not search directly for your brand.

“Tmall Global

is a marketplace with abundant opportunities but also stiff competition. To

thrive there, western brands need to excel in varying aspects; from product

content to brand awareness, from customer services to shipping timeframes.

Pattern recommends consumer brands take a data-driven approach to trading on

Tmall, leveraging insight to support strategic and tactical decision-making at

every stage of their Tmall journey.” said Pattern’s General

Manager, Asia, Arthur Cheung.

You can download the full report here: https://info.pattern.com/tmall-global-benchmarking-report-2022