“Paul Basinillo, may mensahe para kay Sarah Geronimo”

Looking forward rin si Direk Paul Basinillo sa upcoming projects nila ni Sarah Geronimo.

Sa panibagong chapter ng buhay ni Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo bilang isang ganap na misis ni Matteo Guidicelli, isa ang movie and concert director na si Paul Basinillo sa mga nagpahayag ng kasiyahan bagong couple.

Ayon kay direk Paul, masaya siya para kay Sarah.

“I’m so happy for her. I’ve seen her grow and mature through the years. Congratulations Sarah and Matt! Always here to support you,” tugon ng direktor sa panayam ng PUSH.

Kilalang malapit si Direk Paul kay Sarah na direktor ng mga markadong solo concert shows ng Popstar Royalty tulad ng, “24/SG” at “This I5 Me” at ilang music video ni Sarah gaya ng “Kilometro” at ang viral “Tala” song.

At sa bagong chapter na ito sa buhay ni Sarah, looking forward pa rin si Direk Paul sa ilang nakalinyang proyekto nila ni Sarah.

“Sarah and I were doing multiple TV Commercial projects, and I feel very honored and privileged for being chosen to direct her upcoming project,” ani direk Paul.

At sa naging tagumpay ng “Tala” song na unang sumikat noong 2015, asahan raw ang next wave ng “Tala” song.

“Sana same team for the next wave. But it really depends on Sarah. The work was a collaboration between the creative heads. That includes G-force and Teacher G, our production and editing team and of course Sarah who’s idea sparked the whole thing,” pahayag pa ng direktor.