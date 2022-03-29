Paul Kelly And Archie Roach To Headline Uprising: Songs Of Survival

Uprising: Songs Of Survival is an upcoming concert featuring Australian Jewish and Indigenous artists, as well as their creative collaborators. Presented by the Museum of Inherited Memories and curated by Siân Darling, the concert features headline performances from Paul Kelly and Archie Roach.

Taking place at the Memo Music Hall in St Kilda on Tuesday, 26th April, Songs of Survival will also feature performances from Deborah Conway with Willy & Hettie Zygier, Jess Hitchcock, Gabriella Cohen, Emily Lubitz, Djirri Djirri Dance Group, Nadav Kahn, Syd Zygier, Galit Klas, Jessica Chapnik Kahn, Madi Colville-Walker and more.

Uprising: Songs of Survival takes place the day before Yom Hashoah: Holocaust Remembrance and Heroism Day. Yom Hashoah occurs on the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, an event that saw prisoners revolt against Nazi troops for over a month and save thousands of lives.

Per the Museum of Inherited Memories’ official PR, the concert is an occasion to be reminded that “as survivors and their descendants, we flourish and hold our heads high.”

Uprising: Songs of Survival

Tuesday, 26th April – Memo Music Hall, St Kilda

Paul Kelly

Archie Roach

Deborah Conway with Willy & Hettie Zygier

Jess Hitchcock

Gabriella Cohen

Emily Lubitz

Djirri Djirri Dance Group

Nadav Kahn

Syd Zygier

Galit Klas

Jessica Chapnik Kahn

Madi Colville-Walker

Tickets on sale now from memomusichall.com.au