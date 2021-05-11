Paul Kelly Announces Massive 2021 East Coast Tour

Paul Kelly is set to make his return to the touring circuit with the announcement of a colossal, 24-date, nationwide tour.

Taking place from the very beginning of July to halfway through August, Kelly and friends (including Vika and Linda Bull, Bill McDonald, Peter Luscombe, Ash Naylor and Cameron Bruce) will be hitting a string of dates throughout New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and Tasmania.

Kicking things off in Caloundra, he’ll make his way through Queensland before taking on various Victorian cities – with a quick detour in Hobart – and wrapping things up with a string of dates in New South Wales, ending in Yamba.

“The band and crew and I have really missed each other over the last eighteen months as shows after shows were first postponed then cancelled,” Kelly said in a statement.

“We put our toe in the water with a one off New Year’s Eve performance for TV but now we’re really looking forward to stretching out and playing music night after night.

“We want to see the whites of your eyes, you lovers of sound, joy and fury; we want to charge the air around us and change each other and send you home singing into the night.”

Tickets for Kelly’s new tour are on sale from 12 noon AEST on Thursday, 20th May. Check out the full list of dates, venues and ticketing details below.

Paul Kelly ‘On The Road Again’ 2021 East Coast Tour

Frontier Members pre-sale opens 12 noon AEST Tuesday, 18th May

General sale opens 12 noon AEST Thursday, 20th May

Thursday, 1st July

Kings Theatre, Caloundra

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Friday, 2nd July

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Saturday, 3rd July

HOTA Theatre, Gold Coast

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Sunday, 4th July

Ipswich Civic Centre, Ipswich

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Tuesday, 13th July

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Wednesday, 14th July

Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre, Mackay

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Thursday, 15th July

Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Saturday, 17th July

Yacht Club, Port Douglas

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Tuesday, 20th July

Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Wednesday, 21st July

Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Friday, 23rd July

Odean Theatre, Hobart

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Tuesday, 27th July

Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Wednesday, 28th July

Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Thursday, 29th July

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Friday, 30th July

Costa Hall, Geelong

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Saturday, 31st July

Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Wednesday, 4th August

Club Sapphire, Merimbula

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Thursday, 5th August

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Saturday, 7th August

Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Bathurst

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Sunday, 8th August

Civic Theatre, Newcastle

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Wednesday, 11th August

Club Forster, Forster

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Friday, 13th August

Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall, Tamworth

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Saturday, 14th August

Yamba Bowling Club, Yamba

Tickets: Frontier Touring