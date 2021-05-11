Paul Kelly Announces Massive 2021 East Coast Tour

Paul Kelly is set to make his return to the touring circuit with the announcement of a colossal, 24-date, nationwide tour.
Taking place from the very beginning of July to halfway through August, Kelly and friends (including Vika and Linda Bull, Bill McDonald, Peter Luscombe, Ash Naylor and Cameron Bruce) will be hitting a string of dates throughout New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and Tasmania.
Kicking things off in Caloundra, he’ll make his way through Queensland before taking on various Victorian cities – with a quick detour in Hobart – and wrapping things up with a string of dates in New South Wales, ending in Yamba.
“The band and crew and I have really missed each other over the last eighteen months as shows after shows were first postponed then cancelled,” Kelly said in a statement.
“We put our toe in the water with a one off New Year’s Eve performance for TV but now we’re really looking forward to stretching out and playing music night after night.
“We want to see the whites of your eyes, you lovers of sound, joy and fury; we want to charge the air around us and change each other and send you home singing into the night.”
Tickets for Kelly’s new tour are on sale from 12 noon AEST on Thursday, 20th May. Check out the full list of dates, venues and ticketing details below.
Paul Kelly ‘On The Road Again’ 2021 East Coast Tour
Frontier Members pre-sale opens 12 noon AEST Tuesday, 18th May
General sale opens 12 noon AEST Thursday, 20th May
Thursday, 1st July
Kings Theatre, Caloundra
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Friday, 2nd July
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Saturday, 3rd July
HOTA Theatre, Gold Coast
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Sunday, 4th July
Ipswich Civic Centre, Ipswich
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Tuesday, 13th July
Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Wednesday, 14th July
Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre, Mackay
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Thursday, 15th July
Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Saturday, 17th July
Yacht Club, Port Douglas
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Tuesday, 20th July
Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Wednesday, 21st July
Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Friday, 23rd July
Odean Theatre, Hobart
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Tuesday, 27th July
Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Wednesday, 28th July
Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Thursday, 29th July
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Friday, 30th July
Costa Hall, Geelong
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Saturday, 31st July
Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Wednesday, 4th August
Club Sapphire, Merimbula
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Thursday, 5th August
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Saturday, 7th August
Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Bathurst
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Sunday, 8th August
Civic Theatre, Newcastle
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Wednesday, 11th August
Club Forster, Forster
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Friday, 13th August
Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall, Tamworth
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Saturday, 14th August
Yamba Bowling Club, Yamba
Tickets: Frontier Touring