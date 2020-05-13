Paul Kelly, Courtney Barnett And More Announced For This Weekend’s ‘The State Of Music’ Livestream

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on May 14, 2020

Paul Kelly and Courtney Barnett are among some of the artists that will perform as part of this weekend’s edition of ‘The State of Music’, the new livestream series from Mushroom Group and the Victorian Government.

Alex Lahey, Meg Mac, Mo’Jo, Tim Freedman, Tim Minchin and Vika and Linda Bull will also perform as part of the event, which will stream live on the Victoria Together YouTube channel, Facebook page and website from 7PM AEST this Saturday, 16th May. Minchin will share hosting duties with Jane Gazzo.

The 6-episode series was launched earlier this month and features live performances and artist interviews from some of Australia’s best and brightest musical talent. Fans will be able to interact with artists by submitting questions for artists to answer during the livestream.

Previous lineups have included the likes of Birds of Tokyo, G Flip, Kate Miller-Heidke, Missy Higgins and Montaigne.

“After the success of Music From The Home Front I’m thrilled to be a part of Premier Daniel Andrews’ and the Victorian Government’s vision to deliver Australian music into people’s lounge rooms each week,” commented Mushroom Group founder and chairman Michael Gudinski when the series was announced earlier this month.

You can watch the first two episodes on demand here.