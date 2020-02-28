Paul Kelly & Missy Higgins Are Teaming Up For A Once-Off Bribie Island Show

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 28, 2020

Aussie music icons, Paul Kelly and Missy Higgins are joining forces for a special once off show. The show is scheduled for Saturday, 11th July at Bribie Island’s Sandstone Point Hotel.

Just last week, it was announced that Paul Kelly would be performing on an Antarctic cruise next year. Meanwhile, Missy Higgins’ 2018 track ‘Arrows’ has been shortlisted for APRA’s 2020 Song Of The Year.

They’ll be joined by Sydney artists, Alex The Astronaut and Andy Golledge. Both artists have been announced on Splendour in the Grass’ 2020 lineup. We were lucky to chat with Alex The Astronaut just recently, have a read of it here.

Have a listen to ‘To Her Door’ and ‘The Special Two’ below.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Paul Kelly & Missy Higgins Show

Joined by special guests, Alex The Astronaut & Andy Golledge

Tickets on sale 9am Monday, 9th March

Saturday, 11th July

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island

Tickets: Official Website