Paul Kelly & Paul Grabowsky announce new album ‘Please Leave Your Light On’

Paul Kelly has announced another album. Yep, another one. This time, it’s an album in collaboration with Paul Grabowsky titled Please Leave Your Light On.

The record will see the two perform a slew of Kelly’s original tracks from throughout the years, re-interpreted by Grabowsky on the piano.

“All the songs except one were written by me over many years,” Kelly said in a press statement. ”

“The most recent one, True To You, opens the album with a little nod to the Gershwin Brothers and it’s the only song that hasn’t appeared in another form on a previous record.

“We chose the other songs with a mind to their suitability for direct address, close, concentrated performance and room for silence to draw the listener in.”

The announcement of Please Leave Your Light On follows the surprise release of Kelly’s most recent album, Forty Days, last week. Literally last week.

Please Leave Your Light On is out Friday, 31st July.

Watch the video for album cut ‘If I Could Start Today Again’ below.

