Paul Kelly Unveils Lineup & Details Of 2022 ‘Making Gravy’ Concert

Paul Kelly is back to make gravy this Chrissy and he’s got a bunch of ace Aussie acts joining him for the festivities.

The iconic troubadour’s annual Making Gravy concert spectacular will return to Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Friday, 9th December, with support from hometown rockers Amyl And The Sniffers, Auckland four-piece The Beths, and celebrated Sydney singer/songwriter Alex The Astronaut.

As always, Kelly will kick off the festive season with a night celebrating songs from his four decade-long career, including of course, his 1996 Christmas classic ‘How To Make Gravy’, which FYI he re-recorded last year, 25 years after its initial release, for an all-star Chrissy double album entitled Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train.

The music legend first debuted his Making Gravy concert series back in 2017, with a star-studded night of singalongs and special guests, and he’s promised this year will be no different.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale from Monday, 3rd October (1pm local time), before tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, 5th October (1pm local time) via Frontier Touring.

