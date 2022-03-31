Paul McCartney Pays Tribute To Taylor Hawkins: “A True Rock And Roll Hero”

Sir Paul McCartney has paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins, sharing a statement honouring the late Foo Fighters drummer and looking back on their collaborations, along with when Macca inducted the Foos into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year.

“Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him. Not only was he a great drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him,” McCartney wrote in the statement, shared on social media yesterday.

McCartney then looks back on about being asked to play drums on ‘Sunday Rain’, a track from the Foo Fighters’ 2017 album Concrete and Gold. “This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers! It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys.”

McCartney goes on to reminisce about being inducting the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. In addition to introducing the band, the former Beatle also joined the Foos onstage for a performance of Let It Be‘s ‘Get Back’. “Taylor provided a powerhouse drum part. I’ll never forget that night.

“All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died. So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart. God bless his family and band.”

Hawkins’ death was confirmed by the Foo Fighters on Saturday, who said they were “devastated is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss” of their bandmate in a statement. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

The drummer’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes from throughout the music world, with the likes of Mick Jagger, Johnny Marr, Questlove, Brian Wilson, Stevie Nicks and many more honouring the rock legend.

Over the weekend, Elton John – who collaborated with Hawkins on John’s 2021 album The Lockdown Sessions – dedicated a performance of his 1974 Caribou single ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ to Hawkins during a concert in Des Moines.

“He was one of the nicest people you could ever meet and one of the greatest drummers – and a true musician who loved all sorts of music and loved life,” John told the audience prior to playing the song. “It seems so sad that at 50 years of age we’ve lost someone who had that much passion”

In light of Hawkins’ death, the band have also cancelled also scheduled live performances, including their planned 2022 Australian tour. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the band wrote in a statement.

“Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

[embedded content]