Paul McCartney Teases Upcoming Project. Here’s What We Know So Far.

Towards the tail end of 2020, Sir Paul McCartney shared his new record McCartney III with us. Spanning 11 tracks, The Beatles founding member’s newest offering saw him going at it alone, with the entire record featuring just his own work.

He’s today left us with a little bit of mystery, posting a cryptic five-second stop-motion clip of a bunch of coloured dice all reading the number three – keeping in theme with his latest record’s album art.

If you look a little closer, you’ll see that the dice appear to reveal some artist names: Anderson .Paak, Beck, Blood Orange, Damon Albarn, Dominic Fike, EOB (AKA Ed O’Brian), Idris Elba, Josh Homme, Khruangbin, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent and 3D.

What do all of these artists have in common? Well, that’s still up for speculation as nothing has yet been confirmed, however the depths of the internet have undoubtedly been all over it.

Beatlefan Magazine (and let me tell you, please take this with a grain of salt as it may or may not be true) have collated some leaks out of “Spotify and online forums”, saying that all of these artists will feature on an upcoming record titled IIImagined, where they will each cover a song from McCartney III.

Time will tell.