Paul Ryder, Founding Happy Mondays Bassist, Dies Aged 58

Paul Ryder, the founding bassist of Manchester outfit Happy Mondays has died at the age of 58. No cause of death was given upon the announcement of his passing.

News of Ryder’s passing was made public on the Happy Mondays Facebook page yesterday morning. “The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning,” the post read. “A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed.”

The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed ❤️ We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. Long live his funk x pic.twitter.com/E8e7x4Tvcw — Shaun Ryder (@officialswr) July 15, 2022

Ryder helped form Happy Mondays in 1980 alongside older brother Shaun, Gary Whelan, Paul Davis, and Mark Day. Within just a few years, the group had become figureheads of the burgeoning ‘Madchester’ scene, combining elements of rock, funk, and the then-emerging rave culture of the UK.

Frequent fixtures of Manchester’s Haçienda nightclub, Happy Mondays’ profile was significantly raised by their live profile, which was itself notable for Ryder’s house-influenced basslines, helping to influence future musicians that would become famous in the coming years. The group would release four albums between 1987 and 1992, with 1990’s Pills ‘n’ Thrills And Bellyaches reaching number four on the UK charts.

Following Happy Mondays’ 1993 split, Ryder formed his own band, Big Arm, and also played bass in the short-lived Buffalo 66. Though he would take part in their 1999 and 2012 reunions, Ryder refused to join the group for their period of activity between 2004 and 2010, with a falling-out with brother Shaun being cited as the reason for his absence.

At the time of his passing, Happy Mondays had been scheduled to perform at Sunderland’s Kubix Festival on that same day, with the band’s appearance ultimately being cancelled.

