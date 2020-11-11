“Pauleen Luna celebrates birthday with family”

Actress Pauleen Luna celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, November 10, with her family.

Actress Pauleen Luna celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, November 10. She turned 32.

On her Instagram page, Pauleen shared photos of her simple birthday celebration at home, which was attended by selected family members and friends.

Just last Friday, November 6, Pauleen celebrated the third birthday of her daughter with comedian-host Vic Sotto, Talitha Maria or simply, “Tali.”

In her post ahead of Tali’s birthday, Pauleen could not help but turn emotional as she shared her realizations about her daughter.

“I can’t help but be emotional as I realize that you’re really getting so big and growing up now. In just a span of a few weeks, she suddenly has her own decisions already, like where to sleep, who to sleep with, what to eat etc. Bakit ang bilis ng panahon?” she wrote.

“It was just like yesterday where I can bring you anywhere and you will just say yes to everything I tell you to do. Hay. Life is happening,” she added.

Last Sunday, November 8, Pauleen and Vic also marked their ninth anniversary as a couple.

“9 years! I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that we’ve been together for almost a decade! The most eventful decade of my life and definitely the happiest as well. Your first phone call to me seems like it was just yesterday!” said Pauleen in her anniversary message to Vic.

“Thank you my love for giving my life purpose and meaning. Your love may be quiet but it is deep and it is sure. And for that, U am forever grateful to the Lord for making you my husband. I love you so much @mzet280. Happy 9th anniversary!” she added.

The couple tied the knot at Saint James The Great Parish Church in Alabang in February 2016.