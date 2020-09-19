“Pauleen Luna on 35-year age gap with husband Vic Sotto: ‘He respects me like an equal’”

Pauleen Luna reveals how she makes marriage work with husband Vic Sotto.

In a recent interview with Luchi Cruz-Valdez for her show Usapang Real Life, Pauleen Luna-Sotto said she has constantly been asked one question that usually comes up when it comes to her marriage with Vic Sotto, who is 35 years her senior. The 31-year-old host and actress shared her thoughts after the TV guesting on her Instagram account last September 18.

She wrote, “A few weeks ago, we were interviewed by Miss @luchicruzvaldes for her show. She asked me ]How do you deal with the age gap?’ I wasn’t able to give a good answer because I honestly do not feel the ‘gap’ that we have. That afternoon, I thought hard about that question and I came up with an answer, a real answer. My husband loves me very much and gives me a certain kind of confidence and security about our relationship but I think the thing I love most about him is the amount of respect he gives me.”

Pauleen, who married Vic in February 2016 at Saint James The Great Parish Church in Alabang, said that she appreciates her husband’s treatment of her as an equal despite their big age gap. “He respects my life decisions, he respects my room to grow and he respects me like an equal. Never did I hear my husband raise his voice and felt like I was younger and didn’t matter. I always felt validated. I always feel important around him. Respect plays a big role in any relationship. I know deep in my heart that it’s one of the main reasons why this relationship is so easy,” she explained.

The couple first started dating while working as co-hosts on the long-running variety show Eat Bulaga! and working together on the Vic’s Metro Manila Film Festival entry Enteng ng Ina Mo in 2011. The went public with their relationship after announcing it on their show in 2015 and tied the knot the following year. Their daughter Tali was born in November 2017.