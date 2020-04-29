“Pauleen Luna shares birthday message for Vic Sotto: ‘You will always have my love, loyalty, respect, and support’”

Pauleen Luna and daughter Tali share their sweet birthday greetings for Vic Sotto’s 65th birthday.

After celebrating their fourth marriage anniversary last January, Pauleen Luna-Sotto penned a heartfelt message for her husband Vic Sotto on his 65th birthday last April 28. Pauleen and Vic got married in 2016 after working together as hosts on their daily noontime show. The couple have a three-year-old daughter named Tali.

She wrote, “One of my most favorite photos of you. This photo shows how much you love being a father, and not many people know how much you love staying home with your family Thank you for doing your best to be the best father to your kids and husband to me. Like what I said, I may not have a gift for you today, but you will always have my love, loyalty, respect, and support. I thank God every day for your life! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY HUSBAND”