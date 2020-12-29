“Paulo Avelino dedicates best actor win to son Aki”

Paulo Avelino won as Best Actor at the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival awards night for his performance in the movie ‘Fan Girl.’

Paulo Avelino dedicated his Best Actor award to Aki, his son with his former girlfriend LJ Reyes.

Paulo, 32, was among the big winners at the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival awards night held Sunday, December 27, for his performance in the movie Fan Girl.

In his acceptance speech, the Kapamilya actor said: “Salamat sa lahat ng bumubuo ng MMFF and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.”

“Alam ko mahirap ang buhay ngayon para sa karamihan sa atin, pero pinapanalangin ko lang na sana umayos ang lahat,” he continued. “Kumapit lang tayo, lumaban lang tayo, at sigurado akong darating ang panahon, sa hindi malayong kinabukasan, na giginhawa ulit ang mga pamumuhay natin.”

“So thank you, thank you so much. This is for you, Aki,” he added.

Fan Girl swept this year’s MMFF after winning a total of eight awards.

Aside from Paulo’s Best Actor nod, his leading lady Charlie Dizon was also named Best Actress, while Antoinette Jadaone, who helmed the coming-of-age movie, won the Best Director and Best Screenplay awards.

The other recognitions the film received were Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Editing, and Best Picture.

Fan Girl tells the story of an obsessed teenaged fan who finds herself stuck inside a mansion with her celebrity idol for one night and learns “exactly why they say never meet your heroes.”

[embedded content]

Paulo portrayed himself in the movie, which is a collaboration of ABS-CBN Films’ Black Sheep with Globe Studios, Project 8, Epicmedia, and Crossword Productions.