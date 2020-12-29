“Paulo Avelino on his photos circulating online: ‘It’s a form of piracy’”

‘Fan Girl’ star Paulo Avelino reacts to his controversial screenshots from the 2020 MMFF thriller film.

After his Metro Manila Film Festival entry Fan Girl became available online starting Christmas day, it didn’t take long for screen shots of Paulo Avelino from the film started circulating on social media showing key scenes from the Antonette Jadaone movie. The 32-year-old actor couldn’t help but show his disappointment in people sharing spoilers from his film.

“Yun nga eh. I also think that it’s a form of piracy, itong mga pag-si-screenshot. Kumbaga, ang dali naman pag-usapan, ang dali naman ikalat ang balita pero huwag naman sa point na parang sini-screencap tapos ina-upload pa sa social media. Kasi unang una di ba, maawa naman kayo sa mga underage na nakakakita. For sure may mga bata diyan. Pangalawa, hindi siya nakakatulong para sa pelikula. Ayun lang. Mas na-appreciate ko sana kung pinag-usapan na lang, sinabi na panuorin niyo yung Fan Girl, may makikita kayo. Ang daming ways to handle it pero I think the whole team also is finding a way to purge those photos,” he said.

With the film’s director Jadaone releasing a statement that she and the producers of other MMFF entries are working on going after film pirates online with the help of their streaming service, Paulo said he just wants to see the silver lining in recent events.

“Pero I don’t think it will stop. Like I said sa isang interview ko the other day, parang siguro we’ll just have a positive outlook of it, na parang the same way na sinasabi nila na sa artista na bad publicity is still publicity. Yun na lang siguro sa pelikula namin. Makatulong at least sa pag-angat ng sales sa pagbili ng tickets,” he shared.

After having worked on the film for more than a year, Paulo said he was proud of their production and the realizations that he had after shooting had long ended.

“Late talaga mag-si-sink in sa iyo eh. Parang ang daming realizations after a few days or maybe a month. Siguro while doing the film, parang biggest takeaway ko is ang sarap pala panuorin yung set na babae lahat ng tao. Kasi babae lahat yung nasa set namin. Nakaka-proud na dominantly female yung set namin at natapos yung pelikula na ganun pa rin,” he said.