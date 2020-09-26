“Paulo Avelino on starring in his latest action series: ‘Hindi naman para pa-macho effect’”

‘Walang Hanggang Paalam’ star Paulo Avelino shows off his athletic side in the new action-packed series.

With the originally scheduled series Burado cancelled last month, Paulo Avelino admitted he was happy to see it brought to life once again under a different title and new additions to the cast. The new series essentially has the same storyline even though the original plans to shoot in different southeast Asian countries will not be pushing through due to the pandemic. “I’m just happy and thankful na natuloy. I wouldn’t say it’s a smaller scale kasi we’re still following the script na original script. Medyo naiba lang yung locations dahil sa lock-in,” he shared during the Walang Hanggang Paalam virtual media launch last September 25.

In his new series, Paulo plays the role of an ex-special agent named Emman. “Ako dito si Emmanuel Salvador na anak ni tito Ronnie (Lazaro) at kapatid ni McCoy (De Leon). Isa akong ex-NIA agent na natanggal sa trabaho dahil sa mga hindi inaasahang pangyayari. At dahil dun, doon nagsimula ang problema ng lahat. Hindi lang sa trabaho kundi pati sa pamilya ko which is Angelica and our son. Parang dahil sa mga inaasahang pangyayari, nalalagay na naman si Emman sa mga sitwasyon na may kailangan siyang hanapin,” he shared.

Paulo admitted he was challenged with this new kind of role which they started working on even before the national lockdown last March. “I wouldn’t say it’s similar. Siguro may hawig. May anak rin naman ako and alam ko din yung pakiramdam. Para yun na rin yung piang-ba-basehan ko siguro. Actually nasimulan namin ito during the start of the year so medyo nagkaroon na rin ng time yung mga directors, yung mga writers, para magawa yung character and very detailed naman yung script so madami mo naman siya ma-fo-form. Medyo nagbago lang ng konti dahil nagbago ng cast at yung sitwasyon natin ngayon sa pandemya pero yung process of training my character wasn’t really that hard with the help of our directors and the creative team,” he explained.

The Walang Hanggang Paalam star said he was inspired to continue working because of his co-workers who need the employment. “Hanggang sa maaari, tina-try natin na hindi lumabas, pero sa pagkakataong ito, kailangan na rin ng trabaho ng mga tao at pati na rin ako. So yun rin yung isang motivation. Hindi na ito tungkol sa aming mga artista, it’s more than that. It’s for everyone’s work,” he said.

Despite the many action sequences starting from the very first scene in their premiere episode, Paulo said he has a very different motivation for showing that he is capable of doing more than just heavy drama. “I enjoyed doing action scenes hindi naman para pa-macho effect pero na-enjoy ko siya kasi parang ito lang yung way ko, kasi hindi naman ako marunong sumayaw, so parang feeling ko, it’s my way of showing a dance move or a dance step kasi we follow routines and maneuvers. It’s sad for everyone and also for us because the original plan was actually iikot ng southeast Asia tapos mag-i-India then ang daming countries sana na pupuntahan for this. Ang dami na irn na kinausap na actors abroad and people who could help abroad also,” he added.

Walang Hanggang Paalam also stars Zanjoe Marudo, Angelica Panganiban, Arci Munoz, Jake Cuenca, JC Santos, Tonton Gutierrez, Lotlot de Leon, Ronnie Lazaro, McCoy De Leon, Mary Joy Apostol, Sherry Lara, Victor Silayan, Javi Benitez, and Cherry Pie Picache. The show is directed by Emmanuel Palo and Darnel Villaflor and produced by Dreamscape Entertainment.

Walang Hanggang Paalam premieres on Monday (September 28) at 9:20 PM on cable and satellite TV via Kapamilya Channel (SKYchannel 8 on SD and channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat Direct TV channel 22, and most cable operator- members under Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association).