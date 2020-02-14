“Paulo Avelino set to star in upcoming ‘Darna’ movie”

The character of Paulo Avelino has yet to be revealed.

Paulo Avelino has been confirmed to join the upcoming Darna movie. The confirmation came from his manager Leo Dominguez via Instagram last week.

Leo did not reveal yet the character that Paulo will be portraying in the film.

Jane de Leon is set to play the Filipino superheroine. The film will be directed by Jerrold Tarog.

READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jane De Leon, nasilip na ang disenyo ng Darna costume: ‘Excited na ‘ko’

In January, Jerrold shared that they already started shooting the film.

Aside from Darna, Paulo is currently doing the upcoming ABS-CBN series Burado alongside Julia Montes, Nadine Lustre, Zanjoe Marudo, and Thai actor Denkhun Ngamnet.