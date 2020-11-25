“Paulo Avelino stars alongside Charlie Dizon in the movie ‘Fan Girl’”

Paulo Avelino remarked that he is very grateful for the good reviews that his film Fan Girl has received.

The movie, which stars the actor and newcomer Charlie Dizon, recently premiered at the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival.

“Of course, you appreciate whenever someone writes a good review not just about the individual performances, of us, but also of all the people behind the movie. I am very thankful,” he said in an interview during a virtual conference on Tuesday, November 24, as reported by ABS-CBN News.

In her movie review, Deborah Young of the Hollywood Reporter praised Paulo’s “engaging if volatile performance” in the movie. She also commended Charlie’s “great naturalness.”

Fan Girl director and scriptwriter Antoinette Jadaone remarked that she is grateful for how the movie turned out after making it for four years.

“Always, as artists and filmmakers, we need to make films that question our values, philosophies lalo siguro ngayon na mas marami nang kuwento ‘yung mapalabas. Sobrang grateful din ako na natapos namin ito after four years. Finally, it has come to the Philippines after we have shown it in Tokyo and Estonia,” she stated.

It was in September when Antoinette announced that the movie will be part of the Tokyo International Film Festival.

“FINALLY!!! A world premiere for a film that’s so close to my heart! FAN GIRL will have its world premiere at the @tokyo_intl_film_festival Tokyo Premiere 2020 section The lone Filipino film in Tokyo Premiere 2020 section. After years of script devt, finding the right cast, waiting for the right time, believing that everything happens for a reason, sa wakas. My heart is happy. Festival runs Oct 31 to Nov 8, 2020!” she said.

She also remarked that she is thankful to Paulo for saying yes to doing the movie. She also praised Charlie for her movie performance.

“Starring Paulo Avelino as Paulo Avelino (alam ko sinasabi lagi ito pero ito pramis, ibang Paulo Avelino talaga makikita n’yo dito, di ba papi???) (PS. When I sent @pauavelino the script, nung tinanggap nya ang pelikula, sabi niya lang, ‘Game!’ At napakasarap nun para sa isang writer at direktor na umpisa pa lang, nagkaintindihan na kami sa vision ng pelikula. Salamat, Pau!!!)” she said.

The director added, “And finally we can reveal, Charlie Dizon as FAN GIRL – a heartfelt, riveting performance from this young woman. Proud of my actors. And mighty proud of my team.”

The movie also premiered in Estonia.

It was also announced that the movie will be part of the Metro Manila Film Festival this year.

Fan Girl is a collaboration of Black Sheep, Project 8, Globe Studios, Epicmedia, and Crossword Productions.