“Paulo Avelino’s girlfriend pens sweet birthday message for the actor”

Read the message of Paulo Avelino’s girlfriend for him on his birthday.

Paulo Avelino’s girlfriend Jodie Tarasek took to social media to pen a sweet message for the actor on his birthday.

In an Instagram post, Jodie wrote, “Happy birthday to my best friend for life. My pimple popper, my translator, my voice of reason. You have the biggest heart, you are passionate and you are so much more than what the world knows.”

She added that she believes Paulo would accomplish more things in the future.

“No amount of words can explain how thankful I am that you forced me to be your girlfriend. I know you can, will and continue to achieve great things because you are YOU,” she stated.

It was in July 2017 when Paulo confirmed that he was in a relationship with Jodie.

Jodie is a Filipino-Australian model, host, and a content creator.