PBA D-League’s return dependent on resumption of collegiate leagues

The resumption of the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) is dependent on the restart of the collegiate leagues.

The PBA suspended until further notice its mother league, developmental league, inaugural 3×3 tournament and all its activities since March 11 due to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

“Right now, as we all know, most of the teams are collegiate teams. Actually, we’re waiting for the two major leagues for the announcement of return,” said PBA D-League Deputy Commissioner Eric Castro during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum held online on Tuesday.

“From there, we’ll see our calendar when we can restart the D-League,” added Castro, who was referring to the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

The UAAP and NCAA have three teams each in the 12-squad season-opening Aspirant’s Cup which managed to hold only 11 games in four game days prior to the pandemic-induced hiatus.

Teams from the UAAP were the runner-up Builders Warehouse-University of Santo Tomas, EcoOil-De La Salle University and SeaOil-Far Eastern University, while the NCAA squads were reigning champion Wangs-Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Apex Fuel-San Sebastian College-Recoletos and ADG Dong-Mapua University.

Other school-based teams were Karate Kid-Centro Escolar University, Technological Institute of the Philippines, AMA Online Senior High, Diliman College and Family Mart-Enderun Colleges. Marinerong Pilipino was the lone club team.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said they are waiting for the green light from the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) to resume operations.

“We’re waiting for the directive from the IATF. Until there’s no notice from them, we cannot make a move,” said Marcial.