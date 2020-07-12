PBA eyes 5-on-5 practices in August

PHILIPPINE Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner Willie Marcial said on Sunday the league seeks the approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) for the resumption of scrimmages or 5-on-5 plays in August.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

After the PBA special board meeting on Saturday, Marcial revealed that the league was planning the next step towards reopening Season 45, following the sanctioning of conditioning practices in batches by the IATF-EID last week.

“By August, susulatan ko ulit ‘yung IATF para sa next na level o sa susunod na phase, baka pwede na mag-scrimmages (By August, I will write to the IATF-EID in order that in the next level or phase, perhaps scrimmages may be allowed),” Marcial told The Manila Times in a phone interview.

He added that the latest development has inspired a positive outlook towards the resumption of Season 45 since its suspension on March 11 for health and safety reasons.

“Maganda na ‘yung step na ito. Napagbigyan na tayo sa practice. At tuluy-tuloy na ito (This is a good step. We’ve been allowed to practice. And this will gain momentum),” explained Marcial, who remains hopeful that the games will resume by October or as early as late September.

However, Marcial warned that all players who violate the ban on 5-on-5 plays during practices would be fined in the same manner that Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s Japeth Aguilar and Rain or Shine’s Adrian Wong were penalized.

Aguilar and Wong were made to pay P20,000 each for violating the nationwide protocol after being caught on video participating in a full-court scrimmage two weeks ago at the Ronac Gym in San Juan City together with Atenean cager Isaac Go and Japan B.League player Thirdy Ravena.

Marcial disclosed that conditioning practices will start either by July 20 or 22, depending on the schedule for mandatory swab testing at the San Miguel Corporation headquarters.

Three days prior to practices, all players, coaches and PBA staff are required to be tested and will continue to be swabbed every 10 days after that.

Those who test positive for Covid-19 will be brought immediately to the hospital at the expense of their respective ball clubs.