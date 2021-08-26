PBA players offered to shoulder own expenses in Bacolor semi-bubble

When the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) held a bubble tournament last year, it was commissioner Willie Marcial who begged the players to sacrifice a few weeks away from their families and play inside the bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

This time, it was the players who asked Marcial to resume the Philippine Cup which was stopped after two weeks because of rising Covid-19 cases in Metro Manila. The players even offered to shoulder some of the expenses just for the tournament to push through in a semi-bubble setup in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The commissioner obliged, with a smile.

“Tumawag sa akin ang mga players na pinangungunhan ni LA Tenorio. Sabi nya, ‘Comm, ituloy natin ang conference.’ Sabi ko naman hindi ko na kaya mag bubble kasi gumastos na tayo ng P70 million (last year) at wala namang pumapasok (na revenue) sa atin ngayon. Baka hindi na kakayanin ng liga,” Marcial said at the TOPS Usapang Sports virtual forum on Thursday.

“Sabi pa ni LA, ‘Comm, nag-uusap-usap ang mga team captains at kami na ang sasagot sa accommodations at pagkain namin.’ So, sabi ko naman maraming-maraming salamat. Napakalaking bagay niyan sa PBA.”

From there, Marcial said he talked to the PBA governors and told them that the players volunteered to help.

“Hindi ko lang alam kung ano ang pinag-usapan nila within the players pero ang alam ko tumulong na rin ang mga teams pero yung gesture ng mga players na from their own pocket na matulungan ang PBA na umusad uli ang conference, talagang nagpapasalamat ako sa kanila,” Marcial said.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

“Sinabi ko sa kanila noong nag-Clark (bubble) tayo, ako ang naki-usap sa inyo na makapaglaro, pinagbigyan nyo ako. Ngayon, kayo ang nakiusap na para maglaro kahit delikado, susuportahan ko kayo.”

The PBA has been cleared by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) and the provincial government of Pampanga to hold its games at the Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Marcial said the PBA players have already been tested and cleared for Covid-19 last Saturday and are now in their respective training camps in Pampanga.

“We will give them seven or eight days to practice and in the first week of September, maybe we can resume the games na,” Marcial said.

“At kung wala pong aberya, matatapos po ang elimination round sa October 19. And then we will decide if we will hold the playoffs in Pampanga or return to Metro Manila if the quarantine status is lowered by then.”

Games will be held from Wednesday to Sunday with triple-headers every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Monday is allotted for the swab testing of players and coaches. The schedule of games for the week is released on Tuesday.

Players, coaches and technical staff who violate the health and safety protocols being implemented are penalized with a P50,000 to P75,000 fine and/or suspension.