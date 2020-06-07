PBA sets dialogue with players

and Josef T. Ramos

Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) commissioner Willie Marcial is calling a dialogue with 24 players — two each representing the league’s 12 member clubs — on June 23.

The meeting, according to Marcial, is for the purpose of explaining to the players measures the league will be adopting once the planned training and practices by group is finally allowed to resume.

Other pressing matters in relation with the resumption of activities following a three-month hibernation due to lockdown as an aftermath of the coronavirus, the commissioner told The Manila Times on Sunday, can also be discussed.

“But first things first, sabi nga natin, “ Marcial said. Una sa lahat, we will be discussing with the players in regards to practices and condition, which the government has finally allowed.”

“Of course, kasama na rito the other major concerns, especially with regards to the safety and health of the players and other persons that will be involved in the workouts by small groups,” Marcial explained.

“Starting next week, we’ll be calling all the teams for them to decide who they will choose to represent them in the dialogue so, the players concern can prepare on what they have in mind on the matter, ” he said.

Compulsary testing on players is needed before they are allowed to practice.

They have to undergo rapid test, swab test, and another rapid test every 10 days before being allowed to practice.