PBA slams Baldwin for ‘timing’ of ‘detrimental’ remarks

PHILIPPINE Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner Willie Marcial lambasted Gilas Pilipinas program director Tab Baldwin on Friday for his “detrimental” remarks about the professional league.

Marcial said Baldwin would be fined and suspended, most likely on Monday, for saying that league officials were allegedly treating local players and imports unfairly.

“Yes, we will sanction him because, what, his statement is detrimental to the league. At the same [time], mali ang timing (the timing is wrong),” Marcial told The Manila Times in a phone interview, adding that deliberations are ongoing regarding how much he will be fined and how long he will be suspended.

Baldwin, who is also the head coach of the Ateneo de Manila University team, spoke out on Tiebreaker Vodcasts’ “Coaches Unfiltered,” hosted by Charles Tiu, Paolo Layug and Anton Altamirano last Thursday, saying the Commissioner’s Cup and Governor’s Cup one-import-conference format limits the development of the game.

“We should never have a single import playing on a team. Further, we should never have a single import that is, given all of the rules, latitude that the imports are given here by the referees and by the administration of the PBA, and I do believe it is by the administration,” said Baldwin.

Marcial explained that Baldwin is accountable for his negative remarks because he is part of the league as one of the assistant coaches of TNT KaTropa. He also pointed out that Baldwin should have first discussed instead his concerns with TNT KaTropa Gov. Ricky Vargas, who is also the league chairman. Marcial reminded Baldwin about his unsettled P10,000 fine for when he was still coaching the Ateneo-Cignal team in the PBA D-League last year.

In a text message to The Manila Times, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio said, “The thoughts Tab [Baldwin] shared are his personal comments. They aren’t aligned with the SBP’s.”

When The Manila Times tried to get a statement from Baldwin, he was unavailable for comment.