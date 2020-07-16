PBA slaps Blackwater with P100K fine

PHILIPPINE Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner Willie Marcial on Thursday slapped the Blackwater management with a P100,000-fine after its owner said in a television show that the team resumed working out ahead of the proposed July 22 PBA practice date.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Marcial also hopes that Blackwater’s action would not jeopardize the league’s status with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

Marcial also said that he ordered the entire Blackwater team to undergo swab testing.

“‘Yung buong team nila mag-swab testing, pag walang symptoms o negative sila then seven days self-quarantine sila (The whole team will undergo swab testing. If there are no symptoms or they are negative, they will undergo quarantine for seven days),” Marcial said.

“Yun nga sana wag ma-jeopardize yung nangyari sa task force dahil dito, (I hope that what we accomplished with the task force will not be jeopardized by this),” Marcial added.

Blackwater owner Dioceldo Sy disclosed his team had an early practice during a show on TV5 and One Sports on Monday.

Marcial also said the Blackwater owner has made a critical statement to the media on Wednesday night saying that he would sell his franchise for P150 million because his “heart is no longer there.”

Marcial said that could be another case against Sy. He added that he would still elevate his findings and recommendations to the PBA board before the league decides what to do next with Blackwater.

“Sa selling ng franchise, seryoso ‘yun. Mabigat ‘yung mga sinabi ni Dioceldo [Sy] kaya iimbestigahan namin. Kaya ipapadala ko agad after ng imbestigasyon yung findings ko at recommendations (The selling of the franchise is serious. Dioceldo’s statements are alarming that’s why we will conduct an investigation. I will immediately submit my findings and recommendations after the investigation),” Marcial said without explaining further.

Sy, for his part, apologized to the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) for the incident.

“I’m sending message to GAB Chairman Abraham Mitra, my personal apology on this animosity. Na-dala lang ako sa init ng ulo (I just lost my cool). I am humbling down to seek peace and healing for all,” Sy told The Manila Times in separate interview.

“It’s for sale let’s see. If God’s will, it will happen. If not done, we will play naman,” Sy said.