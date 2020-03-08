“PBB alum Kiara Takahashi shines in ‘Tabing Ilog: The Musical’”

Turning the hit ABS-CBN coming-of-age series Tabing Ilog into a musical might have made some feel hesitant to see it at first—especially if you are not a fan of theater productions. But truth be told: it’s a must-see.

Well, for one, it brings about a kind of nostalgic vibe that would make the audience feel as if they’re taking a trip down memory lane. Reinforcing that feeling is the theme song of the ‘90s show originally sung by Barbie Almalbis.

Secondly, former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemate Kiara Takahashi is a revelation.

Not only did PBB alum Kiara surprise the audience with her vocal prowess, but she also showcased a different side of herself through impressive stage acting chops. She continues to prove that the talent she showed on PBB was just a small taste of what she has to offer.

Yes, you’ve probably heard Kiara sing several times already (especially if you’re a fan). But if we’re going to talk about her in Tabing Ilog, that’s an entirely different story.

True, it isn’t the Tabing Ilog that we used to watch on our TV screens growing up, but we’re telling you this: it deserves an audience.

While the story begins with a simple conflict between Rovic and Edz, Tabing Ilog The Musical actually digs deeper into more complex issues.

Apart from the powerful performances of the cast, it also delivers a strong message about issues the youth are currently facing in this day and age.

Acclaimed theater director Topper Fabregas, who helms the musical, tackles mental health, LGBTQI+, and environmental issues, among others.

The 1999 series originally starred John Lloyd Cruz as Rovic, Kaye Abad as Eds, Paula Peralejo as Anne, Jodi Sta. Maria as George, Paolo Contis as Badong, Desiree del Valle as Corrine, Patrick Garcia as James, and Baron Geisler as Fonzy.

Tabing Ilog The Musical will run from March 7 to April 26 at the Dolphy Theater located inside the ABS-CBN complex.

Tickets can be purchased via www.ktx.abs-cbn.com.