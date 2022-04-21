PC Game Pass Launches in Five New Countries in Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As a part of the mission to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet, Microsoft is excited to announce PC Game Pass is now available in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. All PC players can get started for three months for $1 (USD).

PC Game Pass available now in Southeast Asia

PC Game Pass includes a library of over 100 high-quality PC games including new Xbox Game Studios releases on day one, iconic Bethesda games, and an EA Play membership. With a huge variety of PC games across genres, and new games added all the time, there’s something for everyone to play.

This marks a beginning for Xbox in Southeast Asia, and Microsoft is excited to provide gamers in the region with another option to discover games and play with friends at a great value. Once players complete their initial three months for $1 (USD), PC Game Pass will then be available for one low monthly price.

“Our goal is to bring PC Game Pass to more countries where Windows is available to help us reach over 3 billion gamers worldwide. We are off to a strong start in Southeast Asia where we saw great demand for PC Game Pass during the preview period. We are listening to the players and are always looking to improve the experience. This includes growing the selection of games across genres and providing better language support,” says Jeremy Hinton, Xbox Asia Business Lead.

PC Game Pass includes exciting games like Age of Empires IV, Back 4 Blood, Forza Horizon 5, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Hades, Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Microsoft Flight Simulator, among others. This includes new Xbox Game Studios titles on day one like Halo Infinite, as well as iconic franchises like DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored and The Evil Within from Bethesda Softworks, independent games, and blockbusters. EA Play is also included with the service, featuring some of the world’s biggest franchises including FIFA, Battlefield, The Sims, and Mass Effect.

We look forward to welcoming PC game players from Southeast Asia to the Game Pass community.

For further information on PC Game Pass, visit: xbox.com/pcgamepass

