PCCI pushes for passage of enhanced Citira bill

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) on Monday called for the immediate passage of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act (Create), which was formerly the Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Reform Act (Citira).

In a statement, PCCI President Benedicto Yujuico said the enhancements made to Citira under Create will boost the recovery of firms reeling from the economic slowdown.

Specifically, he cited the immediate reduction of the corporate income tax from 30 percent to 25 percent, with the savings generated eyed to help fund the continued operation of businesses.

He said the extension of the applicability of the net operating loss carryover (NOLCO) for losses incurred in 2020 from the current three years to an extended five years will allow also companies to deduct incurred losses from tax payments for a longer period, providing them more time to set their finances in order.

“In view that the community quarantines have resulted to substantial losses across all industries and sectors, we request that the extension be extended to all firms, regardless of size to protect current employment,” said Yujuico.

He said that including more flexibility in granting fiscal and non-fiscal incentives will also be critical as the country competes internationally for high-value investments.

“We support the proposed strategic, tailored approach to attracting potential investments that are uniquely deserving of incentives,” he said.

According to Yujuico, the granting of a maximum transitory period of nine years will provide businesses currently enjoying fiscal incentives adequate time to make the necessary adjustments before finally shifting to the new tax regime.

“The damage Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) and the corresponding lockdown imposed to mitigate its spread has seriously damaged the economy. The business sector needs the package of reforms introduced under Create to help businesses recover, ensure their resilience and create more sustainable economic opportunities,” he said.

“We therefore call on the Senate and the House of Representatives to accelerate the enactment of the bill into law,” he added.