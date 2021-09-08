PCCI urges prudence in quarantine statements

The Philippine Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), the largest business organization in the country, called on the government to be prudent in its pronouncement on quarantine policies as it would have a tremendous impact on business and people’s lives.

“Authorities must be prudent in prematurely announcing half-studied policies or policy shifts as they have tremendous impact on business operations and people’s daily lives,” said PCCI Acting President Edgardo Lacson in a statement on Wednesday.

Palace spokesman Hary Roque Jr. announced last Monday that the National Capital Region (NCR) will be under general community quarantine (GCQ) from September 8 to 30.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), however, decided that NCR will stay under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) from September 8 to 15 or until the pilot GCQ with granular lockdowns is implemented, “whichever comes first.”

According to Lacson, there is a huge financial cost on business enterprises when plans and preparations are dislocated by the last minute cancellation or postponement of the anticipated relaxation of the quarantine protocols.

“Authorities must be careful in recklessly raising public expectations that will not be matched by the outcome. There is a risk that it might cause disappointment followed by frustrations and could trigger depression and despair,” he said.

Lacson said the cancelation of the implementation of granular lockdown diminishes the credibility of official policy announcements and could be extremely disastrous in future reversal of official policy pronouncements.



“It may be apropos to remember the learnings from Aesop’s fable about the boy who falsely cried wolf too often that nobody in the village of sheep farmers believed until all their sheep were lost from the pack of wolves,” Lacson said.

Earlier, PCCI said the implementation of a granular lockdown would remove the “harmful regional lockdown protocol and discrimination between essential and non-essentials business as both now will be allowed to operate under certain relaxed health guidelines.”