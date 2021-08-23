PCCI welcomes Duterte’s acknowledgment of COA 

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) on Monday welcomed President Rodrigo Duterte’s acknowledgment of the role of the Commission on Audit (COA) as he stressed the critical role of COA in fighting graft and corruption.

After unexpectedly castigating COA over its published audit findings of yet to be supported expenditures by DOH, President Duterte recently said that COA was just doing its job as the law requires it.

“This is an encouraging sign that the government will not allow corrupt practices especially during this pandemic to go unpunished,” PCCI Acting President Edgardo Lacson said in a statement.

COA got into the center of a public controversy when it released a report that flagged “deficiencies” in the use of funds by the Department of Health for Covid-19 response programs and projects.

Lacson said this became an even bigger uproar when the President was cited to have allegedly ordered government agencies to “ignore COA.”



After realizing the wrong signal it might send to various agencies, he immediately corrected himself, Lacson said.

“COA is mandated by the Constitution to publish its audit findings after giving audited agencies due process to explain the state auditor’s observations. The reports are not accusations of corruption but a starting point for discussing alleged deficiencies in government spending,” he said.



“We need check and balance to ensure an accountable and transparent government, and COA is the authority tasked by the constitution to be the official watchdog to ensure the integrity of government spending,” Lacson added. Anna Leah E. Gonzales

