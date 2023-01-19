PCCW/HKT Launches Metaverse Virtual World PCCW-HKT Futureracombine.JPG

PCCW Limited is a global company headquartered in Hong Kong which holds interests in telecommunications, media, IT solutions, property development and investment, and other businesses.

The Company holds a majority stake in the HKT Trust and HKT Limited, Hong Kong’s premier telecommunications service provider and leading operator of fixed-line, broadband, mobile communication and media entertainment services. HKT delivers end-to-end integrated solutions employing emerging technologies to assist enterprises in transforming their businesses. HKT has also built a digital ecosystem integrating its loyalty programme, e-commerce, travel, insurance, big data analytics, FinTech and HealthTech services to deepen its relationship with customers.

PCCW owns a fully integrated multimedia and entertainment group in Hong Kong engaged in the provision of over-the-top (“OTT”) video service locally and in other regions, as well as content production, artiste management and the event business.

Through HK Television Entertainment Company Limited, PCCW also operates a domestic free TV service in Hong Kong.

PCCW Solutions is a leading IT and business process outsourcing provider in Hong Kong, mainland China and Southeast Asia.

In addition, PCCW holds a stake in Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited and other overseas investments.

To learn more about PCCW, please visit

www.pccw.com .

About HKT



HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunication leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city’s true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses; whereas our comprehensive mobile communication and smart living offerings enrich people‘s lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.

For more information, please visit

www.hkt.com .

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hkt