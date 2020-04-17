PCCW Solutions and StarHub forge strategic partnership

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — PCCW Solutions, the IT services flagship of PCCW Limited (SEHK:0008), and StarHub, a leading Singapore company that delivers world-class communications, entertainment and digital solutions, today entered a strategic technology partnership that will optimize StarHub’s Information Technology (IT) operations, lower costs and accelerate its technology transformation. The companies will work together and leverage each other’s deep industry and technical domain expertise to deliver meaningful user experiences for customers’ evolving needs.

As part of StarHub’s overall strategic transformation journey to accelerate its digitalization efforts, PCCW Solutions was selected as its IT technology transformation partner. This partnership will lead to rationalization of legacy IT platforms and systems, and the delivery of agile, new IT capability to enable simplification of processes and operations. This will result in enhanced customer experience and quicker time to market.

PCCW Solutions will leverage its extensive telecom experience to operate StarHub’s IT applications and infrastructure. The ambitious transformation program will modernize StarHub’s IT landscape by adopting several agile and digital technologies in areas like data virtualization, artificial intelligence, low-code, DevOps, analytics and 5G. As part of the partnership, a team of technology talent from StarHub will transfer to PCCW Solutions. StarHub’s in-house IT team will continue to be responsible for developing and implementing IT strategy and architecture, safeguarding cybersecurity and supporting strategic projects.

Mr. Peter Kaliaropoulos, Chief Executive of StarHub, said, “As we are expediting digitalization and transiting into a more agile, efficient and customer-centric company, we are delighted to team up with PCCW Solutions. There is strong alignment as PCCW, which operates in a similar fast paced and technologically advanced market and runs a similar business as StarHub, is familiar with market opportunities and the IT challenges that we are addressing. Combining our business insights and expertise, we are confident both companies can grow together, flexing and pivoting agilely when market conditions change dynamically. This is key to the success of our IT and digital transformation.”

Mr. Ramez Younan, Managing Director of PCCW Solutions, said, “We are excited to enter into this strategic partnership to support StarHub in accelerating its digital transformation, business growth and inspiring its digital innovation. I am also confident that the partnership of StarHub and PCCW Solutions will bring telecom technologies and IT closer, the way it should be, and will accelerate innovation and data-driven business decisions to satisfy the ever increasing expectations and needs of StarHub’s customers. This collaboration is a blueprint on how telecom operators in the region and beyond ought to transform themselves in the digital world.”

Mr. Kaliaropoulos concluded, “Within the new partnership, StarHub will focus on IT technology leadership and, planning and prioritizing business transformation initiatives to deliver improved customer experiences and benefits. All our IT staff would be offered roles in PCCW Solutions or StarHub as part of this transformation.”

With strong expertise in leveraging technology to drive digital innovations, both companies will share knowledge, exchange insights, invest in expanding the skill sets of their IT staff and explore further collaboration opportunities that will enable them to become more competitive and deliver better customer-centric services.

About PCCW Solutions

PCCW Solutions is the IT and business process outsourcing flagship of PCCW Limited, which also holds interests in telecommunications, media, property development and investment, and other businesses.

Responsible for a growing number of large-scale IT projects in the public and private sectors, PCCW Solutions holds a wealth of experience and expertise and is viewed as a major industry player in Greater China. To learn more about PCCW Solutions, please visit www.pccwsolutions.com.

About PCCW Limited

PCCW Limited (SEHK: 0008) is a global company headquartered in Hong Kong which holds interests in telecommunications, media, IT solutions, property development and investment, and other businesses.

The Company holds a majority interest in the HKT Trust and HKT Limited, Hong Kong’s premier telecommunications service provider and leading operator in fixed-line, broadband and mobile communication services. HKT meets the needs of the Hong Kong public and local and international businesses with a wide range of services including local telephony, local data and broadband, international telecommunications, mobile, and other telecommunications businesses such as customer premises equipment sale, outsourcing, consulting, and contact centers.

PCCW also owns a fully integrated multimedia and entertainment group in Hong Kong, PCCW Media. PCCW Media operates the largest local pay-TV operation, Now TV, and is engaged in the provision of over-the-top (OTT) video service under the Viu brand in Hong Kong and other places in the region.

Through HK Television Entertainment Company Limited, PCCW also operates a domestic free television service in Hong Kong.

Also, wholly-owned by the Group, PCCW Solutions is a leading information technology outsourcing and business process outsourcing provider in Hong Kong and mainland China.

In addition, PCCW holds a majority interest in Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited, and other overseas investments. To learn more about PCCW, please visit www.pccw.com.

About StarHub

StarHub is a leading homegrown Singapore company that delivers world-class communications, entertainment and digital solutions. With its extensive fibre and wireless infrastructure and global partnerships, StarHub brings to people, homes and enterprises quality mobile and fixed services, a broad suite of premium content, and a diverse range of communication solutions. StarHub develops and delivers to corporate and government clients solutions incorporating artificial intelligence, cyber security, data analytics, Internet of Things and robotics. For more information, please visit www.starhub.com.