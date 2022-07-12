PCG rescues 158 passengers aboard ferry with engine trouble off Cebu

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard rescued on Sunday over a hundred passengers aboard a ferry that encountered engine trouble while in the waters off Cebu on its way to Ormoc City.

In an incident report on Tuesday, the PCG said it attended to 158 passengers and crew members of the MV Lite Ferry 11, which it found floating off Cebu.

“A total of 158 individuals, including its crew members, safely arrived at the port where the PCG team provided food packs for the passengers and extended further assistance,” the PCG said.

According to the PCG, the starboard engine of MV Lite Ferry 11 malfunctioned due to diluted fuel, prompting vessel’s anchor to stop.

“Based on the investigation, the vessel’s port and starboard engine malfunctioned due to diluted fuel,” the PCG further said.

According to the PCG, the master of the vessel decided to return to Pier 4, Cebu City, and arrived at around 10:24 p.m. on Sunday.

“The vessel then anchored two nautical miles from Bagacay Point, Liloan, Cebu, and restored its engine,” the state maritime service also said. “However, the anchor of the said vessel was stuck and unable to heave in. The crew decided to cut the anchor chain.”

The passengers resumed their trip at 11:00 p.m. on Monday from Mandaue City to Ormoc City onboard MV Lite Ferry 27.

