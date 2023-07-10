PCG: Shoreline clean up continues in Southern Leyte after oil spill

MANILA, Philippines — The shoreline clean-up operation in San Ricardo town in Southern Leyte continued on Monday after the oil spill, which occurred in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ongoing shoreline clean-up,” PCG told reporters. “Still ongoing today, 10 July 2023.”

The PCG responded to an oil spill incident in the vicinity off the waters of Barangay Benit on Friday.

FEATURED STORIES

The spillage occurred 500 meters away from one of the two suspected vessels LCT (landing craft tank) Georgia-1, as reported by the vessel’s captain.

“During the initial investigation, LCT Georgia-1 Captain Dioel Ganuhay shared [that] they sighted the oil spill 13 minutes after docking at the Port of Benit. They departed from Port of Lipata, Surigao del Norte,” the PCG said in another statement on Monday.

At around 5:00 pm on Friday, Coast Guard (CG) Station Southern Leyte Commander Lieutenant Commander Donna Liza Ramacho reported only minimal traces of oil left in the affected vicinity waters.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said and estimated 297 families or 1,118 individuals were affected by the oil spill including 196 families (782 individuals) in Barangay Benit and 101 families (335 individuals) in Barangay Timba.

“Barangays Benit and Timba were the most affected as the oil spill was seen to be within 1 kilometer of the municipal waters,” the DSWD said in a statement.

DSWD said they are ready to assist families and fisherfolk affected by the oil spill.

RELATED STORY:

Oil removal in Oriental Mindoro completed

JPV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>