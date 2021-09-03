PCOO exec apologizes for Bimby Aquino comments

Kris Aquino and son Bimby INSTAGRAM PHOTO/KRISAQUINO PCOO Usec Kris Ablan TWITTER PHOTO/KRIS_ABLAN

AFTER coming under fire for his gender-sensitive comments on James Carlos “Bimby” Aquino Yap Jr., Presidential Communications Operations Office Undersecretary Kristian Ablan apologized on Twitter.

In a Facebook post, fashion magazine Preview promoted its article where Kris Aquino shared that she would rather donate her designer bags than give it to her future daughter-in-law.

Ablan commented on the post and wrote, “Eh son-in-law?”

In another comment, Ablan continued, “I didn’t know she doesn’t have a daughter.”

Twitter users who saw his Facebook post called him out on the platform, and pointed out that his actions are called gender microaggressions, where people are looked down upon based on their gender, sexual orientation, and identity.

Twitter users called him “bastos,” and advised him to focus on doing his job during the pandemic rather than making unnecessary comments.

Ablan, using his Twitter account @kris_ablan, apologized.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

“I’ve read your posts about my FB comment. My colleagues aren’t here [on Twitter] because they say it’s toxic. But I stay because this is where the critical thinkers are and we need to listen. I acknowledge that I’ve been gender insensitive [with] the post and will be more mindful next time,” he wrote in a series of tweets.

Aquino has yet to comment on the matter.