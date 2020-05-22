PCSO Covid-19 response aid reaches P3 Billion

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said it has released an estimated P3 billion amount of aid in fighting the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

According to General Manager Royina Marzan-Garma, the PCSO Board of Directors approved the amount of P420 million in early March as part of the agency’s Covid-19 measures and assistance to the government.

The amount was turned over to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to help them in shouldering the cost of hospitalization for Covid-19 patients.

Following it was the approval of P447 million as financial assistance to 82 government hospitals nationwide.

Garma said that the financial assistance aims to augment the financial capability of the beneficiary hospitals in catering to Covid-19 patients.

Also, PCSO took the initiative to release in advance its dividend payment amounting to P2.2 billion to the Department of Finance so that it may be used by the government in fighting Covid-19.

On the other hand, the agency has recently released medical aid amounting to P6.2 million for 867 eligible indigent beneficiaries.