PCSO gives Tarlac P1-M grant to combat COVID-19

TARLAC CITY –– The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has given the Tarlac provincial government a P1-million grant for the purchase of test kits and the confinement of patients infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“This grant is purely for the Tarlac Provincial Hospital’s use, but we will seek another grant from the PCSO for the Moncada District Hospital, and the La Paz Medicare and Community Hospital, as they will also be used as quarantine facilities for patients under investigation for the virus,” said Governor Susan Yap.

PCSO Branch Manager Caroline Yumul handed the grant to Yap and Dr. Gary Role, chief of the Tarlac Provincial Hospital, on Monday (April 6).

Meanwhile, all 13 provincial board members of Tarlac, including Vice Governor Carlito David, donated their entire salaries for April, amounting to P1,222,828.36, to help battle COVID-19.

The board approved the resolution, which hands over their salaries to the government, in an April 2 session that was conducted via video conference.

