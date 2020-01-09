Trending Now

PCSO helps 5 typhoon-hit Eastern Visayas areas

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

PCSO helps 5 typhoon-hit Eastern Visayas areas

TACLOBAN CITY –– The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has extended financial assistance to five localities which were hit by Typhoons “Tisoy” and “Ursula” last December.

PCSO Board Member Sandra Cam gave the checks amounting to a total of P15 million to the officials of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and Tacloban City last January 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Samar received P5 million while the provinces of Eastern Samar and Samar each received P3 million.

Biliran and Tacloban City received P2 million each./lzb

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top