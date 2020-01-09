PCSO helps 5 typhoon-hit Eastern Visayas areas

TACLOBAN CITY –– The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has extended financial assistance to five localities which were hit by Typhoons “Tisoy” and “Ursula” last December.

PCSO Board Member Sandra Cam gave the checks amounting to a total of P15 million to the officials of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and Tacloban City last January 3.

Northern Samar received P5 million while the provinces of Eastern Samar and Samar each received P3 million.

Biliran and Tacloban City received P2 million each./lzb

